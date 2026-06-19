Kerala consumers feel the pinch as fish prices climb sharply

KANNUR: For Kerala’s seafood lovers, the monsoon season brings with it a predictable tightening of the belt. This year is proving exceptionally harsh.
Just over a week after the state enforced its annual 52-day trawling ban (June 9 to July 31), fish prices are skyrocketing out of reach for the average consumer. While traditional artisanal crafts and inboard engine boats are exempt from the restrictions, this year’s landings are drastically lower than usual.
This severe supply crunch in local markets, compounded by a concurrent meat shortage, has triggered a storm of high demand and soaring prices.
Jissi Das, a retail fish vendor from Kannur, said the increase in fish prices has affected ordinary consumers. Many customers express concern over the rates, but they usually understand the situation once we explain the reasons behind it. However, it is disheartening to see some people leave the market without buying fish because they cannot afford the current prices.
Rajeev K, secretary of the traditional small-scale fisheries committee, Kannur, said, “This year the fish catch has been low compared with previous years. Change in climate and lack of rains have severely affected the availability of fish near coastal areas. At times we catch very little. This time there is less ayala (mackerel) and more kilimeen (pink perch). For good profits, we need more ayala and mathi (sardine).”
The sharp rise in prices has been most evident in ayala and mathi, two of the most commonly consumed fish varieties in ordinary households. The price of ayala has increased to between Rs 250-350 per kg, compared with its usual range of Rs 200-300 during other seasons. Similarly, mathi, which is normally sold for Rs 150-250 per kg, is now being priced between Rs 300-400 in local markets.
The price may vary according to size. The steep increase has placed an additional burden on consumers who depend on these affordable fish varieties. Thara J J, assistant director of the fisheries department in Kannur, said, “The main reason for the price rise is the decline in supply, while demand has remained unchanged.
Following the trawling ban, large fishing vessels have stopped operations, and only boats with permission to fish during the ban period are currently going to sea. This has reduced the quantity of fish reaching the market and contributed to the increase in prices.”
Additionally the demand for vannamei (Pacific whiteleg shrimp) has also increased during the ban season, with more people opting for the farmed variety. Vannamei is currently available in the market at around Rs 400 per kg.
Fish prices have witnessed a sharp increase in Thiruvananthapuram, with traders attributing the spike to declining fish landings, high demand and reduced fishing activities. According to fish vendors, prices of several commonly consumed varieties have risen by 20-30% in recent weeks.
Renith Raj, who operates fish outlets in Attingal and Kazhakkoottam, said the rise in prices cannot be attributed solely to the trawling ban.
“Fish prices have been increasing over the years. Now only very few people are engaged in fishing compared to the past; hence, the supply is low. At the same time, consumers are increasingly looking for fresh, high-quality fish, and this has pushed up demand. When demand increases, prices also rise,” he said.
At Ernakulam, the high prices of choicest fish is making buyers stick to local varieties or the ones caught off the coast. Pink perch, that has been a favourite, now commands a price of Rs 400, said Azim Nasser, who sells fish at SRM Road in Kaloor, Kochi.
“The price of mackerel has gone up from Rs 200 before the trawling ban to `460. Even smaller varieties such as anchovy have become costly. Fish caught by fishermen from the coastal areas of the district is relatively cheaper. Seer fish and bigger varieties are out of reach for common consumers,” he added.