Kerala consumers feel the pinch as fish prices climb sharply

KANNUR: For Kerala’s seafood lovers, the monsoon season brings with it a predictable tightening of the belt. This year is proving exceptionally harsh.

Just over a week after the state enforced its annual 52-day trawling ban (June 9 to July 31), fish prices are skyrocketing out of reach for the average consumer. While traditional artisanal crafts and inboard engine boats are exempt from the restrictions, this year’s landings are drastically lower than usual.

This severe supply crunch in local markets, compounded by a concurrent meat shortage, has triggered a storm of high demand and soaring prices.

Jissi Das, a retail fish vendor from Kannur, said the increase in fish prices has affected ordinary consumers. Many customers express concern over the rates, but they usually understand the situation once we explain the reasons behind it. However, it is disheartening to see some people leave the market without buying fish because they cannot afford the current prices.

Rajeev K, secretary of the traditional small-scale fisheries committee, Kannur, said, “This year the fish catch has been low compared with previous years. Change in climate and lack of rains have severely affected the availability of fish near coastal areas. At times we catch very little. This time there is less ayala (mackerel) and more kilimeen (pink perch). For good profits, we need more ayala and mathi (sardine).”

The sharp rise in prices has been most evident in ayala and mathi, two of the most commonly consumed fish varieties in ordinary households. The price of ayala has increased to between Rs 250-350 per kg, compared with its usual range of Rs 200-300 during other seasons. Similarly, mathi, which is normally sold for Rs 150-250 per kg, is now being priced between Rs 300-400 in local markets.