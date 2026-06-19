Kerala govt upset over Governor convening department heads meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its first open tussle with the Lok Bhavan, the UDF government has expressed strong dissent over Governor Rajendra Arlekar convening meeting of department heads in connection with preparations for the International Yoga Day, on Tuesday.

The government conveyed its dissatisfaction on record to Lok Bhavan. Expressing displeasure, the chief secretary wrote to the Lok Bhavan pointing out that holding meetings of officials or review meetings come under the executive responsibilities of the government. The chief secretary urged the Lok Bhavan to exercise special care to ensure that such instances are not repeated in future.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister’s Office said the matter came to the government’s notice through media reports. On Thursday morning, the CMO sought details from the Governor’s Office.

The Governor’s secretary then informed the chief secretary that a specific meeting was not held, and that it was convened solely to communicate about Yoga Day.