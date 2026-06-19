Kerala HC asks SIT to specify time for final report submission

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted a final opportunity to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold scam to place before it a time-frame within which the final report is proposed to be filed before the jurisdictional court.

The court observed that sufficient time has already been granted to carry the investigation forward and bring it to its logical conclusion.

Though the transactions under investigation are stated to span several decades and involve the examination of a large volume of records and materials, the Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar said: “We are firmly of the opinion that the proceedings cannot be permitted to linger indefinitely. The interests of justice demand that the investigation be concluded within a reasonable time-frame and with due expedition.”