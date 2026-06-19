Kerala HC asks SIT to specify time for final report submission

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted a final opportunity to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold scam to place before it a time-frame within which the final report is proposed to be filed before the jurisdictional court.
The court observed that sufficient time has already been granted to carry the investigation forward and bring it to its logical conclusion.
Though the transactions under investigation are stated to span several decades and involve the examination of a large volume of records and materials, the Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar said: “We are firmly of the opinion that the proceedings cannot be permitted to linger indefinitely. The interests of justice demand that the investigation be concluded within a reasonable time-frame and with due expedition.”
The court directed the SIT to file a comprehensive report detailing the involvement of the accused persons in connection with the removal and transportation of the dwarapalaka idols and plates in 2025, the role played by the officials and employees concerned, and the specific time-frame within which the final report will be filed.
The SIT stated that a comprehensive report would be placed before the court.
The case has been posted for further hearing on June 29.