Kerala’s crossroads: Rich people, poor government, and a Budget that points the right way

Kerala is known as a land of paradoxes. The state has among the highest human development indicators in India, yet these rarely translate into productivity and sustained growth.

Every Finance Minister knows it intimately: this is a state of rich people but a poor government. Today’s budget, presented by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, only the third sitting Chief Minister in Kerala’s history to hold the Finance portfolio, does not resolve this contradiction.No single budget could. But it points, with unusual candour and genuine strategic imagination, toward a path that might. The fiscal numbers are sobering.

The White Paper on Kerala’s Finances documents outstanding liabilities of Rs 5.07 lakh crore. A revenue shortfall of staggering proportion was discovered on day one: Rs 20,500 crore that the previous LDF budget had counted as central transfers has not been realised.

Committed expenditures on salaries, pensions, and interest now consume approximately 77 per cent of total revenue receipts, leaving barely anything for developmental or capital investment.

This fiscal distress is not new. Its roots reach back to the 1980s, woven into the making of the Kerala Model with high human development and export-oriented human capital formation requiring large committed expenditure. While the Union and other states were beneficiaries of the fiscal spillovers of that investment, the fiscal federal framework has had no room to compensate Kerala.

The imperative was always clear: the productive sectors of the economy had to become more vibrant. It never quite did. Between 1995 and 2010, Kerala’s GSDP growth averaged 7.01%, marginally ahead of the national 6.45%. In the subsequent fifteen years, buffeted by the 2018 and 2019 floods, COVID-19, and a remittance softening, it fell to 5.22% against the national 5.98%. Even in the post-COVID recovery, the state lagged. In 2024–25, Kerala grew at 6.19%, GDP growth at the national level was 6.5% while Tamil Nadu was as high as 11.5%. This is not a cyclical divergence. It is a structural rupture, and its fiscal consequences are now acute.

The Strategy: Growing Out of Fiscal StressGrowth cannot descend like manna from heaven. For growth, you need to invest. And investment, in a state with Kerala’s committed expenditure arithmetic, cannot come primarily from the government. This is the context in which today’s budget must be read — and, on balance, it reads better than the fiscal numbers alone would suggest.

The most significant strategic move is the explicit pivot toward crowding in private investment. The ‘Invest Kerala Cell’, a data-driven unit to clear the perennial obstacles of land acquisition and approvals, and an Investment Advisory Council signal a serious intent to change the state’s historically ambivalent relationship with private capital.