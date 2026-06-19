Mob trial in Kuttiady as duo attacked in cops’ presence

KOZHIKODE: In a shocking incident, an aggressive crowd subjected a man and a young woman travelling with him to public trial and physical assault, that too in the presence of police, at Kuttiady in Kozhikode. The crowd intercepted their car and dragged the man — a narcotics case accused booked under KAAPA — and the woman out of the vehicle before assaulting them.

The visuals of the incident that happened on Wednesday have been widely circulating on social media, triggering a fierce debate over the rising trend of moral policing and unchecked crowds taking the law into their own hands.

The violent episode traces back to a multi-vehicle road accident that occurred on Friday at Kakkatil near Nadapuram, where a car hit an autorickshaw and sped off. The car crashed into three other vehicles, including an ambulance, before fleeing.

Following this, the owners of the vehicles involved in the accidents filed a complaint. Even as search had been going on for the car by the complainants, local residents and the local police, information emerged on Wednesday evening that the vehicle was spotted at Nilechukunnu in Kuttiady. In a sequence described as cinematic, a large group of local residents on motorbikes, along with the police personnel, chased and intercepted the vehicle.

The car was driven by Ajmal Manthattil, 34, a history-sheeter with 16 criminal cases against him, including assault, narcotics, and attempt to murder. He was actively defying a ban on entering Kozhikode district under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). He was accompanied by a woman passenger. However, instead of letting the legal process take its course, the situation rapidly degenerated into mob rule.