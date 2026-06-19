Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' only literary reference in Satheesan's budget speech

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revised Kerala Budget for 2026-27 presented in the Assembly by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday contained only one literary and historical reference, a quote from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic "Tryst with Destiny" address.

Expectations were high that Satheesan, known for his interest in books and literature, in his maiden budget speech would feature multiple literary quotations and cultural references, similar to those often included by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.

However, the chief minister, who has often described himself as a Nehruvian Left politician, chose to include only a reference to Nehru's famous speech delivered on the eve of India's Independence.

"Sir, in the world-famous speech, 'Tryst with Destiny', Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru dreamed of a modern, equitable and prosperous country. Let us keep these words in our hearts," Satheesan said while concluding his budget speech.

He then read out a portion of the address.

"The future beckons us. Whither do we go and what shall be our endeavour? To bring freedom and opportunity to the common man, to the peasants and workers of India; to fight and end poverty and ignorance and disease; to build up a prosperous, democratic and progressive nation, and to create social, political and economic institutions which will ensure justice and fullness of life to every man and woman," he quoted.