Pinarayi slams Kerala budget; says it repackages LDF-era projects under new names

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching a scathing attack on the state budget presented by Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that it lacked a blueprint for Kerala's future and largely repackaged projects implemented by the previous LDF government under new names.

Addressing the media after the budget presentation, Pinarayi alleged that the government had ignored several key sectors while retreating from welfare and development despite inheriting a sound financial position.

He said the LDF government had left office with more than Rs 6,300 crore in the treasury in March, which, he claimed, could have been used to announce welfare measures for the people.

Pinarayi alleged that the government's first policy address and White Paper after assuming office projected the state as being in a severe financial crisis, and that the same message was repeated in the budget. However, he argued that the overall budget allocation contradicted that claim.

"The budget provides an additional allocation of Rs 2,000 crore. This itself disproves the allegation that Kerala is in a grave financial crisis and establishes that the claim was merely a political accusation," he said.

He further alleged that allocations for several sectors had been reduced compared to previous budgets. Referring to the impact of the ASEAN agreement on agriculture, Pinarayi said the LDF government had introduced relief measures in its previous budget, but the present budget offered no relief for farmers cultivating rubber, coconut and paddy.

He expressed concern over the impact this would have on the agricultural sector and alleged that the budget failed to adequately address the state's financial losses arising from Central government policies.

Describing the White Paper as a pre-emptive justification for withdrawing from welfare and development initiatives, Pinarayi alleged that the government had deliberately exaggerated liabilities while concealing growth in revenue.

He claimed that the budget merely reorganised departmental allocations without significant changes and failed to provide a roadmap for Kerala's future. He contrasted it with the LDF's approach of simultaneously pursuing welfare and development, alleging that the present government had abandoned both.

The Opposition leader also said the budget made no mention of Kerala's achievements in eradicating extreme poverty, despite the state earning global recognition for it. He further alleged that the Chief Minister had remained silent on several issues he had raised while serving as Leader of the Opposition.