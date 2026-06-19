PM SHRI: Turmoil in IUML as party faces heat for U-turn

MALAPPURAM: The IUML is facing mounting criticism after the UDF government decided to proceed with the PM SHRI scheme, a project the party had fiercely opposed during the previous LDF government’s tenure. Senior IUML leaders, including current Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji, Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty, and party general secretary P M A Salam, had been among the scheme’s most vocal critics.

However, following the government decision to continue with PM SHRI, IUML ministers, particularly General Education Minister M Samsudheen and LSGD Minister Shaji, have come under attack from Left leaders and cyber activists, who accuse the party of abandoning its earlier position.

The controversy has also exposed growing unease within IUML over the government’s delay in taking a definitive stand on the scheme. MSF general secretary CK Najaf told TNIE that the government should immediately withdraw from PM SHRI. “The people voted for UDF believing its promise that PM SHRI would be discontinued. The government must stand by its word,” Najaf said. MSF had conveyed its concerns to Chief Minister V D Satheesan and expressed confidence that a decision to withdraw from the scheme would be taken soon, he said.

Meanwhile, Shaji’s earlier declaration that PM SHRI would be “dumped into the Arabian Sea” has resurfaced, triggering widespread trolling on social media. Several CPM leaders, including former ministers V Sivankutty, A K Balan and M M Mani, have mocked Shaji over the remark.

Sivankutty sarcastically described Shaji as the “prince of taking a stand” while sharing a recent video in which the minister attempted to explain away his earlier comments as part of political ‘street speeches’.

Responding to the criticism, Shaji told the media that no government could withdraw from an agreement within a month of signing it.