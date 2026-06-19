This four-year-old Kalaripayattu kid from Kerala swings an urumi like a pro

ALAPPUZHA: A key component of ancient Indian martial arts, urumi was a weapon used by warriors to annihilate enemies. Later, swinging an urumi turned into a sport, and a risky one at that.

Now, how about a four-year-old taking to it? That is precisely what Celestino Anil of Cherthala has done. He has achieved a rare distinction by entering national and international record books through his talent in urumi swinging. The LKG student earned the recognition after performing 93 urumi swings in 30 seconds, showcasing remarkable skill, dedication, and discipline at a tender age.

Celestino, the son of Anil Prashanth and Mary Jeethu and a student of St Joseph Public School in Pattanakkad, began learning kalaripayattu at the age of three.

“Training under Yesudas Justin — an international referee from Kerala — at the Deepalika Kalaripayattu Academy in Thathampally, Celestino has benefited from disciplined coaching and constant encouragement from the academy’s ‘acharyan’ Komalan Gurukkal, administrator Mahesh, and senior student Neelakandan,” Anil said.

Yesudas pointed out that Celestino’s success is the result of his passion, hard work, and the unwavering support of his parents.

“Urumi is the most dangerous weapon used in kalaripayattu. Both sides of the weapon are sharp and it is very rare for children below 12 years of age to be training in urumi. Two types of urumis are used for swinging — single sword and dual sword.