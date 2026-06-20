AI to boost agriculture productivity in Kerala

KOCHI: The revised budget proposes to use advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and drones to enhance agricultural productivity, ensure efficient utilisation of resources and strengthen climate resilience.

Measures will be taken to improve efficiency of the Agricultural Debt Relief Commission and to return title deeds of farmers for whom awards have been declared by the commission. The budget proposes to establish new coconut procurement centres, to promote farm tourism and to ensure fair price for products. A scheme titled “Krishi Sakhi” will be implemented to promote women-led agricultural enterprises.

Hike in rubber support price

The budget which has allocated Rs 1,534.98 crore for agriculture sector proposes to increase the support price of rubber from Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg. Another important proposal is to provide incentives for farmers who produce export quality fruits.