Anti-narcotics drive gets Kerala Budget thrust

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In line with the state government’s existing policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse, anti-drug enforcement activities have received significant attention in the revised budget. The excise department will get AI-enabled cameras and x-ray and gamma ray scanning machines at checkposts to detect drug trafficking from across the border.

Another major announcement is about purchasing drug detection kits that can help identify synthetic drugs as well. The budget stated that the kits will be made available in all excise offices. It also proposed establishing an exclusive chemical examination laboratory where drug samples seized by excise department can be tested.

The budget also proposed the establishment of toll-free helplines and a portal to report crimes against women.More women police officers are set to be appointed as station house officers, with stringent legal action against cops who suppress cases related to crimes against women and children. Safe travel will be ensured for women and night-time police patrolling will be intensified in major towns. ‘Makalkkoppam’ scheme will be implemented to prevent crimes against women.

Equal emphasis was placed on Operation Toofan, the pet project of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, launched to curb the drug menace, with an allocation of Rs 10 crore.