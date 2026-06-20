Day-long standoff at Health Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High drama unfolded at the Health Department Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Dr V Meenakshy, who was holding additional charge as Director of Health Services (DHS), refused to vacate her seat for Dr K J Reena. Dr Reena had just secured a 15-day stay order from the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against her transfer and demanded the official chair in accordance with the verdict. However, Dr Meenakshy refused to budge, insisting on an explicit directive from the government.

This triggered a tense, day-long administrative standoff inside the office, prompting Dr Meenakshy to seek police protection to carry out her duties. Both senior officers remained in the same cabin until 5.15 pm, sitting directly opposite each other across the table.

While Dr Meenakshy continued her routine work and even refused to leave her seat for a lunch break, Dr Reena signed her rejoining papers right at the desk. This confrontation stems from a controversy surrounding Dr Reena’s abrupt removal from the top post while she was on a two-day leave. She had faced the wrath of Health Minister K Muraleedharan over various issues, resulting in her being relegated to a lower-level position as director of the Regional Health Laboratory, Ernakulam.

While Dr Reena secured the favourable KAT order on Thursday, the government moved immediately to file an appeal before the High Court the very next day. Muraleedharan delivered a scathing response to the development, warning that the government would not tolerate officials who defy the government.

The high-power committee meeting, which was responsible for disease prevention and slated to take place at the DHS headquarters, was also cancelled due to the standoff.