Growth strategy for Kerala’s welfare state

The budget for 2026-27 is built around a difficult question: how can a welfare state facing fiscal stress continue to fund social spending? The state’s welfare model has delivered impressive achievements in health, education and social development, but is now facing a serious fiscal challenge. Revenue deficit has risen sharply from Rs 18,140 crore (actuals 2023-24) to a projected Rs 35,355 crore (budget estimates 2026-27). As a percentage of state GDP, it is set to increase from 1.60% to 2.12%, showing that committed expenditure on salaries, pensions and interest payments will continue to consume fiscal space and crowd out public investments.

Yet, the budget wants to continue with the welfare model. Total revenue spending is set to increase for sustaining social sector through free bus travel for women, enhanced honorariums for frontline social sector workers, expanded health insurance scheme, dedicated elderly welfare department, and crucial price support for rubber and paddy procurement.

Where will the money come from to finance the welfare spending? The budget has estimated a growth in the state’s own tax revenue by 18.2% and non-tax revenue has been estimated to grow by 13.8%. Both are ambitious projections that depend on achieving a 14% growth in nominal state GDP. Given that actual nominal growth in recent years crawled at just under 10%, this target seems to be a massive leap. To turn this growth math into reality, the budget has launched an institutional pivot for a new age Kerala centred around private capital mobilisation and high-multiplier growth.