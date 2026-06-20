Kerala Budget: A road map for structural shift

The golden rule of public finance – eliminating revenue deficits to ensure borrowings finance only capital creation – has regained prominence in India’s fiscal discourse. With the 16th Finance Commission recommending the phasing out of revenue deficit grants, states like Kerala, long reliant on central support to bridge current account shortfalls, face a structural shift. The budget presented on Friday offers a revealing case study in adaptation with aggressive internal revenue mobilisation amid constrained central transfers, persistent revenue pressures, and a disciplined but challenging fiscal consolidation path.

Central transfers, once a reliable pillar, are under pressure. In 2026-27 (revised budget estimates), central government transfers are projected at Rs 49,288 crore, up from previous years but reflecting the broader fiscal reorientation. The discontinuation of revenue deficit grants has forced Kerala to recalibrate.

The state has responded by boosting its own revenue streams - state own revenue (SOR) is estimated at Rs 1,20,358 crore in 2026-27, showing healthy growth in tax and non-tax collections. Yet the transition is not painless. Revenue expenditure stands at Rs 2,05,002 crore, significantly outpacing revenue receipts of Rs 1,69,646 crore.

This results in a revenue deficit of Rs 35,356 crore, equivalent to 2.17% of gross state domestic product (GSDP). While lower than some recent peaks, it underscores the structural challenge with committed expenditures on salaries, pensions, and interest continue to claim a large share of the state’s resources. Kerala’s overall fiscal deficit is projected at 3.46% of GSDP for 2026-27. This remains within the commonly accepted threshold of 3-4% for states but leaves limited space for counter-cyclical measures or major new initiatives. The primary deficit (fiscal deficit minus interest payments) stands at 1.35% of GSDP, indicating that after servicing existing debt, the state is still borrowing modestly for capital creation.