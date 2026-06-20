Kerala Budget: Aviation hub plans with Rs 200-crore push

KOCHI: The state government’s decision to earmark Rs 200 crore for developing an aviation hub in Kerala has raised expectations of fresh investments, job creation and infrastructure expansion across the sector.

Presenting the budget on Friday, V D Satheesan announced plans to position Kerala as South India’s premier aviation-logistics hub by leveraging the state’s four international airports.

The proposal includes strengthening aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, setting up pilot training and flight simulation centres, developing airport-centric economic zones and establishing global convention centre near Kochi airport.

According to Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the budget proposals are aligned with several projects already under consideration at the airport.The budget’s focus on green aviation infrastructure has also drawn attention. Among the proposed initiatives are a green hydrogen hub and battery energy storage system.

CIAL estimates that the proposed Rs 200 crore investment in general aviation development could support around 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.