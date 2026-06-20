Kerala Budget: Culinary institute to serve up state’s legacy to the world

KOZHIKODE: Long before tourism brochures began celebrating Kerala’s backwaters and beaches, it was the aroma of pepper, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves that drew traders from distant lands to its shores. Now, the state is seeking to transform that culinary legacy into a global institution.

In a move that has generated excitement across the hospitality and culinary sectors, the state budget for 2026-27 proposed the establishment of a dedicated culinary institute aimed at introducing Kerala’s unique culinary art and taste to the world — with an initial allocation of Rs 2 crore.

Announcing the project, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the institute would serve as a centre for training and education in culinary arts, bakery, hotel management, food production, and food safety.

According to the budget, the institute’s primary objectives include training professional chefs, grooming experts for the food industry, promoting innovation and research in culinary sciences, and significantly increasing employment opportunities in the hospitality sector. The institution is also expected to position Kerala as a globally recognised destination for culinary education and food tourism.

Rajendran N, former faculty member of the State Institute of Hotel Management, said the new institute could significantly strengthen Kerala’s tourism and hospitality ecosystem. “The idea is excellent and long overdue,” he said.

At the same time, Rajendran said the Rs 2 crore should only be considered a preliminary step. “As a token allocation to initiate the project, it is understandable. But that is too little if the government is serious about establishing a world-class institution,” he said.