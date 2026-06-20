Kerala Budget: Industry status planned for tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major policy shift, the state government has announced plans to declare tourism as an industry. Extending industrial incentives to the sector is expected to accelerate investment and strengthen tourism-led economic growth. An allocation of Rs 325.36 crore has been earmarked for tourism this year. Mega Tourism Circuit Project in Alappuzha, dedicated waste treatment plant for houseboats in Alappuzha, Pilgrimage Tourism Circuit, expansion of Muziris tourism project are among major announcements.

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh told TNIE that the move to grant industry status to the tourism industry will make investments easier. “At present, if an investor wants to start a venture, they have to go through so many bureaucratic hurdles. The decision is to extend all the privileges available to industries to tourism sector as well,” he said. “We have decided to introduce the concept of Green Marshals because there is ambiguity over who is responsible for maintaining cleanliness at tourist destinations,” he said

Vishnunadh said the government plans to reposition and market Ayurveda and wellness tourism as a signature product. “Kerala Ayurveda enjoys international credibility and recognition. The sector now needs renewed marketing in a modern format,” he added.

Welcoming the budget decision to grant industry status for tourism, Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry (CKTI) president E M Najeeb said the government has positioned tourism as a priority sector. “This is a historic move for the entire tourism fraternity and granting industry status will spur new investment and employment,” he said.

Tour operators also welcomed state budget proposals for the tourism sector. Anish Kumar P K, executive committee member of Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India said granting industry status will provide the much-needed support to tourism entrepreneurs and create a more investor-friendly environment.