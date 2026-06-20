Kerala Budget: Mission Samudra pitches state as a global maritime hub

KOCHI: The budget proposal to launch ‘Mission Samudra’, a visionary project aimed at elevating the state into a formidable power on the global maritime map within the next five years, has found favour with the leading players in the maritime sector. The mission proposes to integrate Kerala’s 600-kilometre coastline, two international seaports, a container transshipment terminal, 17 non-major ports, and numerous other aquatic resources.

The project -- aimed at positioning Kerala as a cohesive ‘Port City’ -- will integrate the road, sea, rail, and inland waterway networks with manufacturing zones and greenfield cities, thereby fundamentally transforming the state into a thriving maritime economy. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who also handles the finance portfolio, has set aside Rs 400 crore in the budget for Mission Samudra.

The budget proposes to expedite the Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam underground railway and the Vizhinjam-Navaikulam Outer Ring Road projects to provide road and rail connectivity for the Vizhinjam Transshipment Terminal. Manufacturing zones, stuffing centres, and dry ports will be established in the vicinity of the Vizhinjam and Kochi ports.

Capitalising on the global shipping industry’s transition toward eco-friendly fuels, Vizhinjam will be developed as India’s primary port offering green bunkering services. A shipbuilding hub dedicated to the construction and maintenance of mother ships will also be established. The requisite land will be acquired, and the necessary infrastructure will be developed to support these ventures. A specific percentage of the employment opportunities generated through these initiatives will be reserved for coastal communities, the chief minister said in the budget speech.

The government will formulate a comprehensive ‘Kerala Maritime Policy’ to catalyse the development of the state’s four primary non-major ports -- Vizhinjam-Kovalam, Kollam, Beypore and Azhikkal. This policy will promote seaborne freight transport, port-led industries, logistics, and allied shipping activities.