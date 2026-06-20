Kerala Budget: ‘Theatre’ of opportunity in the making

KOCHI: The budget proposal to grant formal industry status to Malayalam cinema is being viewed as a major move that will ensure structured legal protection for employees, besides government funding and corporate investments in the sector.

The state government has also proposed comprehensive initiatives to develop the domain. These include creating a permanent venue for the international film festival, forming robust anti-piracy cells and cultivating an environment to attract premier national and international film productions. An amount of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for these efforts. A plan to establish the ‘J C Daniel International Film City’ in Kochi also features prominently in the budget document.

“On receiving industry status, we can seek tax exemptions, subsidies, electricity tariffs and other government benefits. Earlier, producers faced difficulties in obtaining bank loans. This recognition will help remove such hurdles,” said G Suresh Kumar, former president of Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.He added that those employed in the sector would benefit, with the introduction of labour codes and regulations.

In recognising cinema as an industry, Kerala would be following in the path already set by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Actor Mohanlal said the move will bring hope to thousands of filmmakers. “We welcome the plans put forward to boost the industry. It is certain that these projects will provide a new impetus to the sector,” he wrote on Facebook.