Kerala CM VD Satheesan’s subtle political manoeuvring

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In politics, subtlety is of paramount significance. Nobody knows that better than V D Satheesan. On his big day in the assembly, the chief minister who also holds the finance portfolio sought to play down political gamesmanship. He was seen treading the path of intricate financial wisdom, often juggling complex equations of income and expenditure, while maintaining the sanity of an accomplished politician. Yet the speech wasn’t completely devoid of politics as it reserved criticism for his predecessors, albeit in the form of oblique references.

In a marked difference from budget speeches of the past decade, Satheesan chose not to go on the political offensive — either to take on the opposition Left or to blame the BJP-led Centre — at least in portions that he read out in the House. Listing out his proposals for what he termed a “new age Kerala” even while facing so-called ‘colossal economic challenges’, Satheesan preferred not to launch direct attacks on his predecessor.

Banking heavily on the White Paper that, according to him, exposes the huge liabilities that his government inherited, Satheesan seemed more keen on talking finance. Even in his political posturing, he made it a point to weave it with matters of financial prudence — like the mention of the LDF government erroneously projecting an inflated surplus of `20,500 crore as central grants.

The only instance when he decided to let the politician in him speak out was when referring to KIIFB. Accusing the Left of artificially inflating plan expenditure without actually enhancing the outlay, he said, “The previous government surreptitiously conflated KIIFB and select PSU metrics into actual plan figures, bypassing formal budget estimates.”