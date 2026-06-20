Kerala eyeing global educational hub status

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acknowledging the large-scale migration of students from Kerala as a major concern, the first budget of the UDF government has resolved to transform the state into a premier destination for higher education.

The budget has proposed the establishment of a Rs 100-crore world-class higher education hub — ‘Kerala Knowledge Valley’ — aimed at bringing together the most contemporary academic programmes, state-of-the-art research parks and dynamic centres of excellence under one umbrella.

“Guided by a specialised legislative framework, this educational metropolis will be designed to attract leading universities — dominating both global and national rankings, as well as world-renowned legacy universities,” Chief Minister V D Satheesan said.

While welcoming the proposal, academics have highlighted the need to give equal emphasis to improving the standards of the state’s own higher educational institutions. “The budget does not have any proposals for addressing the seat vacancy issue, even in the state’s leading arts and science colleges,” pointed out Amruth G Kumar, Professor, School of Education, Central University of Kerala.

A state-level ‘Future Skills and Employment Intelligence Mission’, or ‘Global Watch Tower’, is another major recommendation in the budget. The initiative aims to equip Kerala’s youth for the rapidly evolving global economy and closely align the education and skill-development ecosystems with future employment landscapes. However, academics caution that skilling alone, without creating a robust industrial ecosystem, would not help the mission achieve its objectives.