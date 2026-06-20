Kerala HC pulls up industries dept ex-principal secretary in cashew scam

KOCHI: The High Court expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of Mohammed Hanish, industries (cashew) department ex-principal secretary, for failing to implement the court’s order regarding the cashew scam.

The court initiated contempt proceedings against Hanish for not complying with its directive to consider the CBI’s request for sanction to prosecute K A Ratheesh, former Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) MD, and R Chandrasekharan, former KSCDC chairman. They are the first and third accused in the scam.

The court observed: “...Taking into consideration the submission made by the special government pleader, there shall be a directive to the officer to appear before court at 10.15 am on June 22. Failure to do so will force the court to initiate coercive steps by issuing a warrant of arrest... ”