Kerala's ‘pookie’ CM catches the fancy of the tech-savvy during State Budget

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Gen-Z laurel of being a ‘pookie’ CM seems to have stoked V D Satheesan, whose debut budget promises to ignite the hope of the young generation of tech aspirants. A sum of `50 crore has been earmarked for the use of modern technologies to solve age-old issues.

Addressing Gen Z as a ‘transforming force, Satheesan mentioned that their expertise in technologies such as AI, robotics, data science, internet of things (IoT) and virtual reality can be used to create innovative solutions for complex problems.

While the details were not fleshed out, the CM’s mention of leveraging Gen Z’s awareness of modern technologies to develop Kerala’s startups, innovation hubs, research centres has caught the cohort’s fancy.

Welcoming the announcement, Trivandrum Engineering Science & Technology (TrEST) Research Park CEO Rajashree M S said the move will strengthen the practical application of theories, thereby motivating youngsters to achieve further in the tech field.

“Innovation labs are already active in schools and colleges, where competitions are conducted for students to address real-life issues using modern technology. A proper implementation of this announcement will be helpful for students as well,” she said.