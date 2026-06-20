Malabar football stadium and Vision 2036 steal the show in ‘sports budget’

KOCHI: The budget presented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan has proposed ambitious projects to give wings to the state’s sports dreams. The government has allocated Rs 173.77 crore for sports and youth affairs, with plans in place for a structured Olympics-focused training programme named Vision 2036. The ‘sports budget’ addresses the lack of a high quality football stadium in the state.

In line with the nation’s aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics, Kerala is moving ahead with a training programme of its own to nurture sporting talents. Through the project, the government aims to shift sports training in the state to an outcome-based scheme.

“Currently, Kerala contributes less than 10 Olympians each time to an Indian contingent of around 100,” said Pradeep C S, additional secretary with the sports and youth affairs department. “If India gets a chance to host the Olympics, opportunity opens for around 600 to 700 sportspersons in the country. We are now identifying talented youngsters in the age group of 16 and 17, who will be given specialised training at sports facilities developed to elite centres. This pool of youth will be trained rigorously for around 8 years.”

At the same time, the primary focus is on building a football stadium in Malabar for which an amount of Rs 50 crore has been allocated. In his budget speech, the chief minister said: “To systematically scout and train football talent in Kerala and to host prestigious international matches, a world-class football stadium is an absolute necessity.”

The budget has also proposed an international stadium at Chelad near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district.