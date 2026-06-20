Kerala

Nipah scare in Kozhikode recedes; 10 new Shigellosis cases reported

The state reported 10 new cases of Shigella infection on Friday.
The staff inside the isolation room of Kozhikode Medical College post the second outbreak of Nipah in Kerala.
The staff inside the isolation room of Kozhikode Medical College post the second outbreak of Nipah in Kerala. (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All those under hospital isolation on the Nipah contact list have been discharged, following the release of the last three persons from Kozhikode GMCH.

Health officials confirmed that the test results of all 14 symptomatic people on the high-risk contact list have returned negative.

Meanwhile, surveillance remains active as a fresh sample was collected on Friday from a healthcare worker under observation at a private hospital.

The state reported 10 new cases of Shigella infection on Friday. The fresh cases were reported from across the state, with three in Kozhikode, two each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Malappuram, and one in Palakkad.

Kerala health scare
Kerala Nipah cases
Shigellosis