Viral Kumbh Mela girl gets police protection order from Kerala HC amid kidnapping case against husband

The Kerala High Court has directed police to provide protection to the young woman who gained attention during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, after she approached the court seeking safety amid a kidnapping case registered against her husband, reported PTI.

The court passed the order on the woman’s plea seeking directions to the state government and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ernakulam Central police station to ensure protection to her life.

“Having heard the counsel for the petitioner (girl) as well as the government pleader, I am, prima facie, satisfied that the petitioner ought to be afforded protection for her life,” the court said.

“Accordingly, there will be a direction to the second respondent (SHO) to provide adequate protection to the life of the petitioner, pending disposal of the writ petition,” it added.

The court also issued notice to the state government and the SHO and listed the matter for further hearing on July 10.