Viral Kumbh Mela girl gets police protection order from Kerala HC amid kidnapping case against husband

The Kerala High Court has directed police to provide protection to the young woman who gained attention during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, after she approached the court seeking safety amid a kidnapping case registered against her husband, reported PTI.
The court passed the order on the woman’s plea seeking directions to the state government and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ernakulam Central police station to ensure protection to her life.
“Having heard the counsel for the petitioner (girl) as well as the government pleader, I am, prima facie, satisfied that the petitioner ought to be afforded protection for her life,” the court said.
“Accordingly, there will be a direction to the second respondent (SHO) to provide adequate protection to the life of the petitioner, pending disposal of the writ petition,” it added.
The court also issued notice to the state government and the SHO and listed the matter for further hearing on July 10.
Earlier this month, another bench of the High Court had observed that the woman appeared to be a major prima facie and granted her husband, Mohd Farman, transit bail for one month. The relief was granted to allow him to approach a Madhya Pradesh court for anticipatory bail in the kidnapping case.
Farman is facing charges after Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case based on a complaint by the woman’s father, who claimed that she was a minor at the time of the alleged incident.
The case includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
The woman became widely known after a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela went viral on social media. Her distinctive appearance and smile drew widespread attention after the clip was shared by a virtual content creator.
She later married Farman in Kerala in the presence of senior CPI(M) leaders, despite opposition from her family. Her family subsequently claimed that she was a minor, leading to the police case against her husband.
(With inputs from PTI)