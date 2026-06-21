After KIIFB, govt looks to restructure think tank K-DISC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing with its ‘corrective’ measures, following the announcement of the restructuring of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the state government is likely to turn its focus to the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

According to official sources, active discussions are ongoing, under the close scrutiny of the chief minister’s office, to limit the council’s political character and bring in more professionalism.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan is expected to convene a meeting of council officials this week to evaluate the organisation’s functioning. Notably, former IAS officer K M Abraham, who came under fire over KIIFB’s ‘masala bond’ issue, among others, served as executive vice chairperson of K-DISC at the same time that he was the former’s chief executive officer.

“The new government wants to put an end to the culture of politicisation that the CPM fostered at K-DISC, particularly in appointments. Also, the CM believes in result-oriented initiatives, in making its functioning more professional.

More recently, the council had veered towards the academic side of things, with the preparation of analysis reports, rather than focusing on effective interventions, which was its stated primary goal,” an official working closely with K-DISC told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

Notably, K-DISC drew criticism for appointing P Sarin, who was expelled from the Congress, as strategic advisor of the ‘Vijnana Keralam’ campaign.