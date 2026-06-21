DHS muddle continues on day 2 as ‘directors’ refuse to budge

Speaking to reporters at the DHS headquarters, Dr Reena said she had returned to work strictly in accordance with the KAT order and would abide by any direction issued by the High Court.

“I have come as per the tribunal’s order. If the High Court asks me not to come, I will gladly accept it. As of now, the Kerala Administrative Tribunal has held that I am the DHS, and I am only complying with that order,” she said.

When asked about the government’s argument that she could continue as DHS only if a fresh order was issued in connection with the post, Dr Reena said that was a matter for the government to place before the tribunal.

“I do not know whether technicalities can override a court order. As far as I am concerned, I attach the highest importance to the tribunal’s verdict. I have complete faith in the judiciary and will fully abide by its directions,” she said. Dr Reena clarified that she had no intention of disrupting the functioning of the health department. “My only objective is to complete my pending work,” she added.