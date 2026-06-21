DHS muddle continues on day 2 as ‘directors’ refuse to budge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tussle over the post of Director of Health Services (DHS) continued at the State Health Directorate on Saturday, with both Dr K J Reena and Dr V Meenakshy functioning in parallel under separate orders.
Dr Reena reported for duty at the DHS headquarters, citing an order from the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) that allowed her to continue functioning as the director. At the same time, Dr V Meenakshy, who assumed charge based on a government order, began discharging the responsibilities of the post.
Dr Meenakshy’s first circular as DHS imposed restrictions on the sanctioning of long-term leave for staff, citing the prevailing public health emergency due to the spread of communicable diseases in the state.
Speaking to reporters at the DHS headquarters, Dr Reena said she had returned to work strictly in accordance with the KAT order and would abide by any direction issued by the High Court.
“I have come as per the tribunal’s order. If the High Court asks me not to come, I will gladly accept it. As of now, the Kerala Administrative Tribunal has held that I am the DHS, and I am only complying with that order,” she said.
When asked about the government’s argument that she could continue as DHS only if a fresh order was issued in connection with the post, Dr Reena said that was a matter for the government to place before the tribunal.
“I do not know whether technicalities can override a court order. As far as I am concerned, I attach the highest importance to the tribunal’s verdict. I have complete faith in the judiciary and will fully abide by its directions,” she said. Dr Reena clarified that she had no intention of disrupting the functioning of the health department. “My only objective is to complete my pending work,” she added.