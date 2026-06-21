‘Don’t measure my success through films alone, Understand how I lived’: Raveendran

What was the response on its release?

Initially, nobody wanted to buy the film. Then someone came forward and it went on to create history. The film ran for a year and completed 100 days even in smaller centres. On the morning of the release, Shankar and I were extremely nervous.

By afternoon, we heard the film had clicked with audiences. That evening, when we watched it in a theatre, the reception was overwhelming. We were then taken on a tour across Tamil Nadu for more than a month. Everywhere we went, the response was huge.

How do you compare its success with today’s blockbusters?

The impact of ‘Oru Thalai Ragam’ was far bigger. People didn’t ask whether you had seen the film; they asked how many times you had watched it. I have met someone who had seen it 220 times. I can say the impact the film created was 100 times more than ‘Vaazha II’.

Why did the film connect so strongly with audiences?

Everything was fresh — the cast, the team, the music... It was a love story with a tragic ending, something audiences connected with deeply in that era. All six songs became hits and every character was noticed.

How did life change after the film?

Overnight, I became a star. They positioned me alongside Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. My dance, body language, and even the way I smoked or carried books became trends among college students. People would block roads with bicycles just to see me. Until then, I had moved around freely. Suddenly, everything changed.