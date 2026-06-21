IUML youth wing hardens stance against PM SHRI

MALAPPURAM: The youth and student wings of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have intensified their opposition to the UDF government’s decision to move ahead with the PM SHRI scheme, turning the issue into a fresh point of friction within the ruling coalition.

The Muslim Youth League, in a meeting held in Malappuram on Saturday, passed a strongly worded resolution demanding that the government immediately abandon the programme. The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leadership had also taken a firm stand earlier, calling for a complete withdrawal of the scheme and rejecting any further discussion or negotiation on its implementation.

The resolution, adopted at the Youth League Vallikunnu constituency committee programme, launched a sharp political attack on the PM SHRI project, describing it as constitutionally problematic and inconsistent with the state’s obligations under the federal framework. It argued that the scheme weakens federal principles and violates the spirit of the Constitution.

The resolution also claimed that the mandate given to the UDF in the last assembly election was to resist the implementation of what it termed the Sangh Parivar agenda in the education sector. It further asserted that safeguarding secular values in education is a democratic responsibility and called for collective resistance against attempts to introduce ideological influence in the state’s school system.