No second term in director board: Ganesh distances further from NSS

KOTTAYAM: In yet another setback for former minister K B Ganesh Kumar, the leadership of Nair Service Society (NSS) has decided not to renew his membership on its board of directors.
In the budget meeting held on Saturday, while eight persons, including general secretary Sukumaran Nair, were re-elected to the board, Ganesh Kumar did not secure a second term. This follows his recent removal from the position of NSS Pathanapuram union president, which occurred shortly before the assembly elections.
Although Ganesh said he would continue with the NSS, he expressed his displeasure stating that he was improperly removed from the NSS union president post. “Of the 19 committee members, 12 provided written support for me. I am not concerned about holding a position, but I assert that my removal was undemocratic. I have documents to support this claim, which I will present at a later time,” Ganesh told reporters.
Ganesh Kumar further acknowledged that the NSS general secretary holds the authority to determine board appointments. “Previously, I was appointed at his discretion. This time, it was also at his discretion that I was not appointed. I have expressed my support for him and will continue to do so,” he added
Meanwhile, NSS general secretary replied Ganesh can approach court if it was improper. He retorted that NSS members are convinced that NSS has democracy. “There are many deserving individuals within the NSS, and everyone should have an opportunity. People who do not get it will also have to be given. If any illegal activity has taken place in Pathanapuram Taluk Union, let him (Ganesh) file a case,” he said.
Ganesh Kumar has been at loggerheads with the NSS leadership for some time. Allegations of corruption related to the construction of Padma Cafe in Pathanapuram, along with subsequent resignation of most of the taluk union members and ensuing controversies, have strained his relationship with the NSS general secretary. The controversy emerged following accusations of misappropriation involving Rs 4 crore allocated for the Padma Cafe project.
Despite multiple attempts by Ganesh Kumar to reconcile with Sukumaran Nair, these efforts have been unsuccessful. Consequently, he has been removed from the board of directors. Although Ganesh Kumar has expressed no grievances regarding his removal, he has been vocal in his criticism of the NSS leadership.