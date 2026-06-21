No second term in director board: Ganesh distances further from NSS

KOTTAYAM: In yet another setback for former minister K B Ganesh Kumar, the leadership of Nair Service Society (NSS) has decided not to renew his membership on its board of directors.

In the budget meeting held on Saturday, while eight persons, including general secretary Sukumaran Nair, were re-elected to the board, Ganesh Kumar did not secure a second term. This follows his recent removal from the position of NSS Pathanapuram union president, which occurred shortly before the assembly elections.

Although Ganesh said he would continue with the NSS, he expressed his displeasure stating that he was improperly removed from the NSS union president post. “Of the 19 committee members, 12 provided written support for me. I am not concerned about holding a position, but I assert that my removal was undemocratic. I have documents to support this claim, which I will present at a later time,” Ganesh told reporters.

Ganesh Kumar further acknowledged that the NSS general secretary holds the authority to determine board appointments. “Previously, I was appointed at his discretion. This time, it was also at his discretion that I was not appointed. I have expressed my support for him and will continue to do so,” he added