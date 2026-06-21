NSS flays ‘arrogant’ VDS after meeting snub

Calling Satheesan “arrogant”, Nair warned against underestimating NSS. “The NSS is capable of taking decisive action if it chooses. The Nair community must remain united, and the NSS will not be subservient to anyone,” he said.

The NSS-Satheesan relationship has been strained since 2021, when he took over as Leader of the Opposition. The rift was triggered by his criticism of politicians seeking the patronage of community organisations. Satheesan had remarked that political leaders should not “lie down when community leaders ask them to sit”, drawing the ire of Nair, who has since criticised him on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Sukumaran Nair was re-elected as general secretary for the sixth time in a row. The NSS budget meeting also re-elected N V Ayyappan Pillai as treasurer and M Sangeeth Kumar as vice president. Additionally, nine persons, including Nair, were re-elected to the board of directors. The meeting also demanded the government through a resolution to bring controls on the operation of liquor shops in the state.

Nair also presented the budget for the financial year 2026-2027 outlines an income as well as expenditure of Rs 175 crore.