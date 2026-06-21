NSS flays ‘arrogant’ VDS after meeting snub

KOTTAYAM: The rift between Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the Nair Service Society has widened after he reportedl y refused twice to meet an NSS delegation, prompting general secretary G Sukumaran Nair to publicly label him “arrogant”.
Speaking after presenting NSS’s 112th annual budget, Nair launched a scathing attack on Satheesan, accusing him of not giving permission for a meeting to discuss the amendment to the Companies Act, despite being approached twice.
“We requested a meeting with the chief minister to discuss the Companies Act amendment, continuing efforts initiated through a petition submitted during the previous (LDF) regime. But the request was turned down both times,” Nair said.
Calling Satheesan “arrogant”, Nair warned against underestimating NSS. “The NSS is capable of taking decisive action if it chooses. The Nair community must remain united, and the NSS will not be subservient to anyone,” he said.
The NSS-Satheesan relationship has been strained since 2021, when he took over as Leader of the Opposition. The rift was triggered by his criticism of politicians seeking the patronage of community organisations. Satheesan had remarked that political leaders should not “lie down when community leaders ask them to sit”, drawing the ire of Nair, who has since criticised him on multiple occasions.
Meanwhile, Sukumaran Nair was re-elected as general secretary for the sixth time in a row. The NSS budget meeting also re-elected N V Ayyappan Pillai as treasurer and M Sangeeth Kumar as vice president. Additionally, nine persons, including Nair, were re-elected to the board of directors. The meeting also demanded the government through a resolution to bring controls on the operation of liquor shops in the state.
Nair also presented the budget for the financial year 2026-2027 outlines an income as well as expenditure of Rs 175 crore.