Sabarimala to get AI-based crowd control system

KOCHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will implement Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based pilgrim management system at the Sabarimala temple during the upcoming pilgrimage season, which begins mid-November.

The board organised a workshop in Kochi on Saturday, in which representatives of three AI firms from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai demonstrated the functioning of the technology in managing the movement of pilgrims.

“We are discussing the scope of deploying AI cameras and drones in monitoring crowd movement. The AI system will provide real time data and predictive analysis regarding the movement of pilgrims at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakal.

The system will analyse the crowd and forward messages to the police officers concerned. This will help ease pilgrim movement and avoid building up of crowd pressure,” said TDB president K Jayakumar.

He said the system will also help spot children and elderly who get separated from their groups amid rush. “It will help avoid unscientific parking at Nilakkal and Pampa. The system will also provide inputs to avoid waste accumulation and ensure safety of drinking water resources,” he said.

DGP and Vigilance director Manoj Abraham, who also attended the session, said predictive analysis and real time data provided by the AI system will be helpful in providing suggestions to the police officers deployed along the trekking path to manage the crowd.