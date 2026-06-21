Samastha leader questions football frenzy among Kerala Muslim youth, fans hit back

MALAPPURAM: Samastha EK faction leader and Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state secretary Abdussamad Pookkottur has criticised the growing football frenzy among Muslim youth in Kerala.
Speaking at an event in Malappuram, he said many youngsters who skip tahajjud prayers are willing to wake up early to watch World Cup matches. He also alleged that lakhs of rupees are being spent on football flex boards while contributions to mosques are being neglected.
His remarks come amid ongoing debates within Sunni circles about the increasing prominence of football culture. Earlier, similar criticism had been directed at Suprabhatham, the EK faction’s mouthpiece, over its extensive World Cup coverage.
Pookkottur questioned the “flex culture” associated with football celebrations, asking why such practices are seen in Kerala but not in European countries. He alleged that this trend is more visible in regions with large Muslim populations and said those who do not contribute small amounts to mosques or madrassas are spending heavily on flex boards.
He said watching and playing football is not wrong, but excessive celebration should be avoided. He said such practices would be more acceptable if India were playing in the World Cup.
In his remarks, he said, “Even people who don’t awaken for tahajjud will wake up at 3 am to watch a match. The media has influenced the youth in this regard. If you have money, it should not be wasted on such activity. If Allah has given you Rs 10, you should give it to the poor. The Quran says those who waste money are the brothers of the devil.”
Meanwhile, Argentina football fans associated with a club that installed a massive 750ft-long flex board in Malappuram responded to the criticism, saying religious leaders should not comment on others’ personal beliefs and social commitments. “Many clubs in Kerala carry out charity work throughout the year. Many of us are believers who go to the mosque regularly. The World Cup comes once every four years. We see no issue in celebrating it,” said Jensil Jan, a member of the Jas Munda club and Argentina fan.
Separately, there has also been criticism from sections of the Muslim clergy against Suprabhatham for its front-page coverage of the World Cup on its opening day. Some clerics wrote on social media that while children are taught in madrassas about the dangers of excessive fan culture, the newspaper is sending a contradictory message through its coverage.