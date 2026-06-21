Samastha leader questions football frenzy among Kerala Muslim youth, fans hit back

MALAPPURAM: Samastha EK faction leader and Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state secretary Abdussamad Pookkottur has criticised the growing football frenzy among Muslim youth in Kerala.

Speaking at an event in Malappuram, he said many youngsters who skip tahajjud prayers are willing to wake up early to watch World Cup matches. He also alleged that lakhs of rupees are being spent on football flex boards while contributions to mosques are being neglected.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates within Sunni circles about the increasing prominence of football culture. Earlier, similar criticism had been directed at Suprabhatham, the EK faction’s mouthpiece, over its extensive World Cup coverage.

Pookkottur questioned the “flex culture” associated with football celebrations, asking why such practices are seen in Kerala but not in European countries. He alleged that this trend is more visible in regions with large Muslim populations and said those who do not contribute small amounts to mosques or madrassas are spending heavily on flex boards.

He said watching and playing football is not wrong, but excessive celebration should be avoided. He said such practices would be more acceptable if India were playing in the World Cup.