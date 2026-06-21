Tax sops for low-alcohol drinks dubious: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stating that criticisms have been mounting over the interests of liquor business companies behind the recent tax slash for low- alcohol drinks, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the government’s new decision is dubious.

“Currently, the state levies 251% tax for liquor produced from spirit, but the government’s move is to give a tax reduction by more than half – 120%– to drinks with up to 10% alcohol content.

High tax rates imposed upon liquor aim to eventually reduce alcohol usage in the state, but this is the first time that the liquor prices are getting reduced to half,” Pinarayi said in a statement.

Continuing his criticism of Satheesan’s maiden budget, Pinarayi asked, “Why is the government, which did not announce schemes which would be beneficial to people or tax reductions, giving an exemption only for liquor? Apart from the ill-effects, what good will it do to society.”

Claiming that low rates would exponentially increase the consumption of alcohol, the former CM commented that the low content of alcohol cannot be raised as an excuse. This change will eventually lead to increased alcohol consumption in the state and potentially mislead the youth,” he said.