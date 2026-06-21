Yoga should be a daily habit, not a once-a-year exercise: Muraleedharan on Yoga Day

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The 12th International Day of Yoga was observed across the state on Sunday with the state-level celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram stressing the need to make yoga a part of everyday life rather than a once-a-year exercise.

Inaugurating the state-level observance jointly organised by the National AYUSH Mission and the State government at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium at 7 am, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said yoga should be practised for at least 30 minutes every day to improve physical, mental and emotional well-being. The theme of this year's observance was ‘Healthy Ageing through Yoga.’

Addressing more than 100 participants, including several elderly people who occupied the front rows in line with the event's theme, the Minister said yoga transcends religion, caste, colour and creed and should be embraced as a universal practice for better health.

He expressed concern over excessive social media use and sedentary lifestyles, saying they were adversely affecting people's health.

Stressing the importance of preventive healthcare, Muraleedharan said regular exercise strengthens the body's ability to fight diseases and contributes to a longer, healthier life.

The Minister urged people to find time for physical activity every day, whether through yoga, jogging or a morning walk. Sharing a personal experience, he said his habit of exercising regularly enabled him to campaign during the hottest days of the election season without feeling exhausted.