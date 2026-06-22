Communicable diseases claimed 186 lives in Kerala this year, 48 in June

KOCHI: Raising serious public health concerns, communicable diseases have so far claimed a total of 186 lives in the state this year. Of these, 48 deaths were reported in the first 20 days of June, while 55 fatalities were reported in May.

With monsoon setting in and cases of Shigella, influenza, dengue fever and other illnesses on the rise, health experts warn that the situation may worsen in the coming months, urging immediate remedial measures.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis claimed 34 lives this year. It was followed by hepatitis A and leptospirosis, with 27 and 24 deaths, respectively. In 2024 and 2023, the state reported 543 and 570 deaths due to communicable diseases, respectively, with more than 220 hepatitis A deaths reported in both years. In 2026, there has been an unprecedented rise in Shigella deaths, with six casualties so far.

Dr Anish T S, associate professor at the School of Public Health, Kerala University of Health Sciences, said the state experiences a surge in communicable diseases every year during the monsoon season.

“The number of cases tends to rise in July. The annual surge in infections is closely linked to rainfall patterns. If the state receives more rain in August, we may experience more cases in September too,” he said.