Despite go-ahead, land acquisition delays stifle Sabari Rail's progress

KOCHI: Towards the end of last year, the Sabari Rail project received a fresh lease of life after the Railways lifted a freeze order and the former LDF government agreed to fund 50% of the total cost, earmarking Rs 1,900 crore to acquire around 303.58 hectares of land across Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam districts.
But they appear to have done little to revive the project, with procedures linked to land acquisition, the responsibility for which lies with the state government, making scarce progress.
According to information sourced from a right to information (RTI) application, even the special tahsildar’s offices, required for the land-acquisition process, have not been established.
“Matters have now come to a head,” said Jijo Panichanani, executive member of the Sabari Rail Action Council State Federation. “Although there was no information regarding when and how land acquisition will be taken up, it is disappointing to find that the state government is not keen on the project. This is evident from the absence of any allocation of funds for the process. This is happening at a time when land acquisition should have started,” he said.
It has been 25 years since land acquisition was first initiated, Jijo said. “Since then, the land identified for the project has remained tied up, making it impossible for landowners to meet their financial needs by either selling the property or pledging it.”
Meanwhile, construction of the Angamaly-Kalady line, the Kalady railway station and the bridge across the Periyar was completed.
“Then came the freeze order. Now, that has been lifted. But construction activities will begin only after the land is handed over to the Railways. The former LDF government had agreed to bear half the project cost and allocated Rs 1,900 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). It also issued a land-acquisition notification.
Then came the elections, which put a stop to the setting up of the special tahsildar’s offices in Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Pala. And the situation remains unchanged,” former Muvattupuzha MLA Babu Paul said.
In its reply to the RTI query, Southern Railway said it has been doing everything on its part to expedite the project. “However, the state government is yet to initiate the land-acquisition process. Only after land is handed over can construction work begin. Meanwhile, we have been clearing vegetation around the newly constructed Kalady railway station,” it said.
Earlier this year, the chief engineer of the construction department of Southern Railway sent a letter to the secretary of the transport department, pointing out that expenses for the special tahsildar’s offices must be borne out of the state government’s share.
A letter from the Railways’ chief construction officer clarified that land acquisition and related costs -- including establishment and contingency charges -- must be funded by the state government from its share of the project.
“This year’s central budget allocated Rs 505 crore. But the state government is mum on its share,” Jijo added.