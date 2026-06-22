Despite go-ahead, land acquisition delays stifle Sabari Rail's progress

KOCHI: Towards the end of last year, the Sabari Rail project received a fresh lease of life after the Railways lifted a freeze order and the former LDF government agreed to fund 50% of the total cost, earmarking Rs 1,900 crore to acquire around 303.58 hectares of land across Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam districts.

But they appear to have done little to revive the project, with procedures linked to land acquisition, the responsibility for which lies with the state government, making scarce progress.

According to information sourced from a right to information (RTI) application, even the special tahsildar’s offices, required for the land-acquisition process, have not been established.

“Matters have now come to a head,” said Jijo Panichanani, executive member of the Sabari Rail Action Council State Federation. “Although there was no information regarding when and how land acquisition will be taken up, it is disappointing to find that the state government is not keen on the project. This is evident from the absence of any allocation of funds for the process. This is happening at a time when land acquisition should have started,” he said.

It has been 25 years since land acquisition was first initiated, Jijo said. “Since then, the land identified for the project has remained tied up, making it impossible for landowners to meet their financial needs by either selling the property or pledging it.”