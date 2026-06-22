Guruvayur rail corridor to get speed boost with major infra upgrade.

PALAKKAD: In a significant move to improve rail operations and reduce travel time, Southern Railway has decided to replace the existing tramway-type overhead equipment (OHE) with a conventional OHE system in the 21-km rail section between Punkunnam and Guruvayur.

Railway authorities said the work is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades being undertaken across the Southern Railway network to enhance sectional speed and operational efficiency.

The conversion to a conventional OHE system will remove existing speed-related constraints and facilitate higher permissible speeds for trains operating on the branch line.

Railway engineers consider conventional OHE systems more suitable for higher-speed operations due to their improved stability, reliability and ease of maintenance.

“The stretch currently has a sanctioned speed of up to 90 kmph. However, because it uses a tramway-type OHE system, there are limitations on further speed enhancement. Once the OHE is upgraded to the conventional system, the section will be capable of supporting train operations at speeds of up to 130 kmph, subject to track and signalling requirements.

This could pave the way for the introduction of faster train services to Guruvayur in the future,” said a senior official with the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division.