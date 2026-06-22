Kerala CM Satheesan extends support for Multiple Sclerosis patients

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has extended support to patients battling Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and other invisible neurological disabilities after a delegation from the patient collective ‘MS Harmony’ submitted a memorandum to him in Kochi on Sunday.

During the meeting, the chief minister enquired about the challenges faced by patients in their daily lives and assured them that the government would examine the issues in detail and extend all possible support.

He promised the immediate formulation of a comprehensive clinical protocol for MS in consultation with specialists from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and government medical colleges.

Pointing out that a dedicated fund had been earmarked in the recent budget for rare diseases, the chief minister said the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) health insurance scheme could be used to provide expensive medicines that help prevent disability among patients.

Assuring immediate follow-up with the authorities concerned, he also backed the collective’s demand to make Kerala India’s first ‘Invisible Disability-Friendly State’.