Kerala studies bringing private mills under Supplyco for paddy procurement: Anoop Jacob

The Kerala government is examining the feasibility of bringing private mills under a centralised framework led by Supplyco in a bid to redue dependence on private players in the paddy procurement process, said State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob.

The Minister on Monday said that the government would conduct inspections against private rice mills that fail to complete paddy procurement-related procedures within the stipulated time.

Replying to a question by MLA A D Thomas in the Assembly, the minister said, "If mills could be brought under a Supplyco-centred system, it would be beneficial. The government will examine the circumstances and feasibility of such a move and take appropriate action."

Jacob said the absence of adequate storage facilities was creating major difficulties for farmers during paddy procurement.

The government would examine the possibility of establishing godowns as an intermediary storage mechanism to address the issue, he added.

The minister also said the government had no plans to alter the existing Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS) loan system, but would introduce measures to improve its efficiency and accuracy.

Under the PRS system, loans provided through Kerala Bank and other banks in a consortium function as advance payments to farmers, with the state government bearing the liability for repayment of the principal and interest.

To streamline the process, the government plans to implement web-service integration between the Supplyco portal and the bank consortium so that payment-related information is made available in a timely manner.