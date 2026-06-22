Kochi teenager sets sail for Optimist World Championship in Morocco

KOCHI: Just two years after taking up sailing, Aldrin Antony has earned a place on one of the sport’s biggest stages for youth. The 14-year-old will represent India in the boys category at the 2026 Optimist World Championship in Tangier, Morocco, this week.

Aldrin will compete against some of the best young sailors in a championship that has drawn around 265 participants from across the globe. But his coach Naib Subudar Nithin M K told TNIE that “the lad has the skill and determination to take challenges head on.”

Indeed, the Kochi-based teenager, in the words of the former national sailing coach Hon Lt P Madhu, is “one to watch as sailing enters a golden era in India.”

Aldrin first took up the sport in 2024 after being inspired by his uncle, Naik Manu Francis, a sailor in the Indian Army. In a short span, he rose through the ranks of Indian sailing, catching the attention of coaches and sailing officials alike.

According to Nithin, Aldrin is currently ranked second in the country in the Optimist class, an under-16 sailing category that uses a single-handed dinghy and serves as an entry point for many future Olympians and international sailors.