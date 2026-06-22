Low 'alcohol' tax in budget proposal sparks storm in Kerala govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The V D Satheesan government has run into its first major controversy over a budget proposal to levy a lower tax on low-alcohol beverages in the state. The proposal was pushed by the finance department, which is under the chief minister, allegedly without taking the Congress leadership and Excise Minister M Liju into confidence.

The opposition, which has already levelled corruption allegations against Satheesan over the move, is expected to raise the issue in the assembly on Monday.

“With a majority of the Congress ministers belonging to the rival faction, Chief Minister Satheesan is taking matters into his own hands. This is a situation in which either Satheesan does not trust his ministers or the ministers do not trust him,” a senior UDF leader said.

Veteran leader and Satheesan confidant V M Sudheeran has also urged the CM to reconsider the proposal. It has triggered concern among Christian groups and Muslim organisations. Amid the questions about a shift in UDF’s stated position on liquor and public health, the cabinet is expected to discuss the issue in its next meeting.