Make yoga a part of everyday life, says Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 12th International Day of Yoga was observed across Kerala on Sunday, emphasising the need to make yoga a part of everyday life.

Yoga should be practised for at least 30 minutes daily to improve physical, mental and emotional well-being, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said.

He was inaugurating the state-level observance of yoga day, jointly organised by the National AYUSH Mission and the state government, at 7am at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The theme of this year’s observance was ‘Healthy Aging through Yoga.’

Addressing more than 100 participants, including several elderly people, the minister said yoga transcends religion, caste, colour and creed and should be embraced as a universal practice for better health. He also expressed concern over excessive social media use and sedentary lifestyle, highlighting how they were adversely affecting people’s health.

Stressing the importance of preventive healthcare, Muraleedharan said regular exercise strengthens the body’s ability to fight diseases and contributes to a longer, healtier life.