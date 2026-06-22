Mandaviya's Kerala tour spotlights fitness movement and future sporting talent

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Kerala on June 23, 2026, where he will participate in a series of events promoting fitness, sports excellence and mass participation in sports, a statement issued by the PIB said.

The Union Minister will begin his engagements by participating in ‘Cycling by the Sea’, a cycling event from Chackai ITI to Shankumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

Organised to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Fit India Movement, the initiative seeks to encourage people to adopt active and healthy lifestyles through cycling and other fitness activities.

During the visit, Mandaviya will also visit GV Raja Sports School, Mylom, one of the country's renowned sports institutions that has contributed numerous athletes to Indian sports.

The visit reflects the Government's continued emphasis on strengthening grassroots sports development and nurturing young sporting talent.