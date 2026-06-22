New deep-sea catshark species discovered off Kerala's Kollam coast

KOLLAM: In a significant addition to India’s marine biodiversity, scientists have identified a new species of deep-sea catshark from the Arabian Sea off the Sakthikulangara harbour on the Kollam coast and named it Apristurus Drona, or the Arabian slender catshark. The discovery was confirmed through a combination of DNA barcoding and detailed morphological analysis.

The new species was described by researchers Sweta Beura, Bineesh K K, and Dhriti Banerjee in a paper published in the international journal Zootaxa. The shark was identified from four specimens — two males and two females measuring between 439mm and 473mm in length — collected from depths of 400 to 650m along the Kollam slope in the southeastern Arabian Sea.

According to the study, the specimens were recovered as bycatch from deep-sea shrimp trawlers operating off southwest India and landed at Sakthikulangara fisheries harbour. Researchers found that the shark possessed several unique physical features that distinguished it from all known members of the genus Apristurus. Genetic analysis of the mitochondrial COI gene further confirmed that it represented a previously undescribed species.