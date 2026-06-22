Ready to step down if high command asks: KPCC chief Sunny Joseph

KANNUR: Minister for Electricity and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph has expressed his willingness to step down from the post of KPCC president, stating that handling both responsibilities simultaneously has become challenging.

Speaking to the media in Iritty, Sunny said he had already informed the party high command about the difficulty of carrying out the duties of both minister and KPCC president.

He added that if the high command decides on a change in leadership, he would vacate the position without delay.

Responding to the news of a flex board that appeared in Kozhikode calling for a KPCC president who can devote full-time attention to the organisation, Sunny said no one knows who had erected the board and that the intention behind it could be either positive or negative.

The minister said while power restrictions are not widespread across the state, the situation remains challenging.

“I understand the difficulties faced by the public, including football fans, and we are making every effort to resolve the issue. The situation has arisen due to the impact of the El Niño phenomenon, the need to return electricity purchased from outside the state during March and April, low water levels in reservoirs and increased power consumption caused by the heatwave. Small restrictions were made because of these,” he said.