Rs 300-cr Vizhinjam port fraud case: AI used to create fake contract, accused tells police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The accused in the Rs 300-crore Vizhinjam port fraud case told police that he used artificial intelligence (AI) to create the forged contract document that was allegedly used to dupe people.

Police said the accused Salmanul Faris admitted during questioning that he generated the fake agreement on his phone using AI. The forged document claimed that he had secured a Rs 300-crore contract related to Vizhinjam International Deepwater Container Transshipment Port and was allegedly used to solicit investments from multiple individuals.

Faris was arrested earlier this week and booked under various provisions of the BNS, including forgery and cheating.

To make the document appear authentic, Faris allegedly forged the signature of former Vizhinjam Port managing director Divya S Iyer.

Faris claimed that he had prepared the forged agreement only to convince a female friend that he was a businessman and that he had shared the document only with her. However, police are investigating whether he used the same document to cheat more people.

Meanwhile, actor Neha Saxena has levelled serious allegations against Faris, claiming that several women had fallen victim to his financial fraud. Speaking to the media, she alleged that Faris had also attempted to deceive her by posing as the son of the ruler of Dubai and offering to make her a brand ambassador for Cartier.

Neha said she didn’t engage further as she was able to identify the fraud, but later received repeated threat messages, prompting her to file a police complaint. She further alleged that Faris threatened to rape her after she exposed him.

Actor’s claims