Second ED questioning of ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena on June 29

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned T Veena, daughter of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for a second round of questioning in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL)-Exalogic transaction case. Veena has been directed to appear before the agency’s Kochi office on June 29.

Veena was earlier questioned by ED officials for nearly eight hours on June 17 at the agency’s regional office in Kochi. Sources said the questioning could not be completed then because of time constraints, prompting the agency to issue a fresh summons.

According to sources, the ED has identified certain discrepancies in the statements provided by Veena. Investigators are reportedly examining whether there are inconsistencies between the documents collected during the probe and the explanations furnished by her.

As part of the investigation, the central agency recently carried out a detailed examination of Veena’s accounts at an HDFC Bank branch in Thiruvananthapuram.

Officials had also inspected a bank locker linked to her as part of the inquiry. Sources said the next round is expected to focus on information gathered during inspections and statements recorded from individuals connected to the case, including Saran S Kartha, Shibi Kartha and Jaya Kartha.