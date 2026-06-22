Social security pension to be disbursed from June 24; no decision yet on women's pension: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noting that the government has not yet taken a decision on continuing the Women's Security Pension, Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday said the scheme does not come under the social security pension scheme and assured that the latter would be disbursed without interruption.

Replying in the Assembly, the Chief Minister clarified that the Women's Security Pension is not part of the state's social security pension scheme. He said the programme was introduced by the previous government in February, just ahead of the Assembly elections.

Satheesan said the government order for the distribution of social security pensions would be issued on Tuesday, and the disbursal will begin on June 24.

He also informed that the process to raise the monthly social security pension to Rs 3000, a key promise under the UDF's Indira Guarantee, had been initiated. The beneficiary list would undergo a detailed verification to identify ineligible recipients while ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is left out, he said.